Srinagar Diary | Avoid traffic stoppage: Omar to police

Immediately after taking over as first Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, Omar Abdullah in his first order directed the J&K police chief to refrain from establishing a ‘green corridor’ or traffic stoppage when he moves anywhere by road. “I have spoken to DG police that there is to be no “green corridor” or traffic stoppage when I move anywhere by road,” Omar tweeted. Omar, 54, was sworn-in as first CM of J&K UT by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at SKICC, here. A deputy CM and four ministers also took oath of office and secrecy with him. Security usually stops vehicular movement to allow passage of VIPs.

Congress loses ground in Jammu

Congress, which was pitched in direct fight with BJP in Jammu, has lost the ground in the region in the 2024 Assembly polls. The party, which had bounced back in parliamentary polls by increasing its vote share by 10 per cent in Jammu despite not winning any of the two Lok Sabha seats it contested, has faced a debacle here. It could only win one seat from, where from it contested 32 seats and was a direct competitor to BJP. Out of 43 seats, the grand old party could win only one (Rajouri) seat. In a suprirsing development, all 21 Hindu candidates fielded by the party lost the elections.

New guidelines for police officers’ recruitment

Ahead of the government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor administration last week introduced new guidelines for the recruitment of police officers under the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 2024. According to the new rules, recruitment will be conducted through both direct appointments and promotions. Direct recruitment will be managed by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), while promotions will be overseen by the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC). The newly classified cadres include General, Telecommunication, Ministerial, Stenography.

