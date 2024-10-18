At NDA conclave, PM says committed to furthering growth, empowering poor

CHANDIGARH: PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is committed to furthering national progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden.

Modi made the remarks as he chaired a meeting of NDA chief ministers and deputy CMs here, following the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and his ministerial colleagues in Panchkula. The meeting was attended by 17 CMs and 18 deputy CMs.

“We had extensive discussions on aspects of good governance and ways to improve people’s lives. Our alliance is committed to furthering national progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden,” Modi posted on ‘X’.

Briefing reporters about the meeting, BJP president JP Nadda said the PM emphasised on good governance. “Endeavour should be made to pay attention to pro-people, proactive good governance (P2 G2),” Nadda said quoting the PM.