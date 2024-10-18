At NDA conclave, PM says committed to furthering growth, empowering poor

CHANDIGARH: PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is committed to furthering national progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden.
Modi made the remarks as he chaired a meeting of NDA chief ministers and deputy CMs here, following the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and his ministerial colleagues in Panchkula. The meeting was attended by 17 CMs and 18 deputy CMs.
“We had extensive discussions on aspects of good governance and ways to improve people’s lives. Our alliance is committed to furthering national progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden,” Modi posted on ‘X’.
Briefing reporters about the meeting, BJP president JP Nadda said the PM emphasised on good governance. “Endeavour should be made to pay attention to pro-people, proactive good governance (P2 G2),” Nadda said quoting the PM.
He said the meet discussed six resolutions and passed them unanimously. Nadda said a proposal was put forth by Home Minister Amit Shah on the 50 years of the imposition of Emergency. “Democracy was murdered in 1975 with Emergency. In 2025, we will discuss the murder of democracy. We will also expose those who murdered the Constitution. Another resolution by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was passed that we will celebrate ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ of the Constitution in 2025,’’ said Nadda.
According to Nadda, the PM also said that it was a matter of happiness for all that the oath-taking ceremony in Jammu and Kashmir happened under the Constitution for the first time when the new government took charge on Wednesday.
Nadda said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde presented the first resolution at the meet. “The way INDIA bloc tried to spread lies during Haryana polls has been given a befitting reply. The BJP got blessings from farmers, youth, sportspersons and common people. PM Modi was congratulated for this and people of Haryana were thanked for giving blessings,” he said.
He said Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu talked about ‘Atam Nirbhar Bharat’, Digital India and $5-trillion economy.