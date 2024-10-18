Ranchi Diary | Face-off over viral list of BJP candidates

JMM terms BJP, ECI as ‘Bunti & Babli’

A day after the announcement of Jharkhand polls, the JMM called the BJP and ECI as ‘Bunty & Babli,’ (a takeaway from 2005 Bollywood flick) accusing them of selling democracy. According to JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya, the election in two Assembly constituencies falling in the same districts have purposely been scheduled on two different dates to influence the voters. “Banti and Babli of reel life in 2005 had sold Taj Mahal, but the new duo of BJP and ECI are up to selling democracy, he said.

SUVIDHA app to facilitate candidates

The Election Commission has created SUVIDHA app which can make the filing of nomination process simpler. The Suvidha portal is a ‘single window system’ developed by ECI to streamline the nomination process and requests for permissions from political parties and candidates during the election period. All applications seeking permissions are mandatorily disposed of within 24 hours. According to Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar, by complying with ECI guidelines, fair and peaceful voting can be ensured. Jharkhand will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20 with results on November 23.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com