Speaker bats for tech, says using AI to make Parliament more people-friendly

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said Parliament was using artificial intelligence and related technologies for record-keeping and making speeches by members and other information available to the people in their mother tongue.
Addressing the concluding session of the 149th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Birla said in a multilingual society like India, it is necessary to facilitate MPs to speak in their preferred languages. He highlighted the imperative of using AI for record-keeping, making debates and speeches, and other info available to people to make Parliament people-friendly.
He said he was happy to note that the parliamentary fraternity had appreciated India’s initiatives of a green, tech-driven and paperless Parliament.
Birla also participated in the Governing Council meeting of the IPU. He said the IPU was a productive forum for advancing global commitments to inclusive growth through parliamentary cooperation.
Birla informed that Speakers and MPs from more than 100 countries had acknowledged and appreciated PRIDE as a leading global institution for Parliamentary training.
Birla met Presiding Officers and delegates of several world Parliaments, including Nepal, Maldives, Armenia, Thailand, Oman, Switzerland, Australia, Seychelles, Algeria, Zimbabwe, Bhutan, and UAE, where he highlighted the achievements of inclusive and sustainable growth in India.
Earlier, Birla met Ibrahim Boughali, President of the National People’s Assembly of Algeria. Recalling the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Algeria, Birla said robust trade, cultural and people-to-people relations between the two countries matter a lot to India.