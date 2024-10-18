Speaker bats for tech, says using AI to make Parliament more people-friendly

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said Parliament was using artificial intelligence and related technologies for record-keeping and making speeches by members and other information available to the people in their mother tongue.

Addressing the concluding session of the 149th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Birla said in a multilingual society like India, it is necessary to facilitate MPs to speak in their preferred languages. He highlighted the imperative of using AI for record-keeping, making debates and speeches, and other info available to people to make Parliament people-friendly.

He said he was happy to note that the parliamentary fraternity had appreciated India’s initiatives of a green, tech-driven and paperless Parliament.