Cataract patients woken up, made BJP members in Rajkot; Party denies, calls it defamation plot

Kamlesh Thummar, a patient from Junagadh, captured the incident on video and shared it with the media. Many patients only realized they had been made BJP members when they received confirmation messages.

"I went to Rajkot for cataract surgery last Sunday and fell asleep around 8 PM," alleged Kamlesh Thummar, who traveled from Junagadh for eye surgery.

"Around 10:30-11 PM, someone woke me up, asked for my mobile number, I think it was for the hospital. Before I knew it, he took my phone, mentioned an OTP, and when I got my phone back, I was a BJP member," said Thummar.

"When I asked him, 'Did you make me a BJP member?' he replied, 'There’s no other way.' This shouldn’t happen. Out of 400 people, around 200-250 became members — those with mobiles. This is a scam; people were forced into membership," Thummar claimed.