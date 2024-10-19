Patna Diary | Many yatras of Tejashwi ‘incomplete’

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is known for his ‘action-packed’ politics, even addressing more than a dozen election campaigns in a single day. But his track record is not as impressive as his uncle and his political rival Nitish Kumar. Whereas Nitish is known for completing a number of yatras during his 19-year long stint as chief minister, although sometimes even facing hostile crowds, the young RJD leader has not been able to complete his yatra. Everybody was expecting he would break his Yatra jinx when he embarked on his Karyakarta Samvad Yatra. He completed his first leg but the second leg hit a bump again.
Hindu Swabhiman Yatra leaves Giriraj isolated
‘Hindu Swabhiman Yatra’ launched by union minister and BJP Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh from Bhagalpur has created a political turmoil in Bihar. Giriraj became a soft target of not only opposition parties but also his own party. BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal was quick to respond that BJP had nothing to do with ‘Hindu Swabhiman Yatra’ as Singh launched it on his own. BJP distanced itself from Yatra. JD(U), a major ally of BJP-led NDA, had raised serious objections over it and said there is peace and harmony in the state where people from all religious faiths were living without any fear.
FM to inaugurate credit outreach programme
Preparations are in full swing for union government’s credit outreach programme to be held in Darbhanga, Bihar on November 18 and 19. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the programme aimed at on-the-spot disbursement of loans. She will disburse loans of `1,000 crore at the programme. It will be second such programme in the state. At Chapra in Saran district, Sitharaman had disbursed loans of `1,350 crore under different central government schemes. M Nagraju, secretary in Finance Ministry, wrote a letter to the Bihar government stressing the need for better coordination among departments that will provide loans to the needy.
