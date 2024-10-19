Patna Diary | Many yatras of Tejashwi ‘incomplete’

Hindu Swabhiman Yatra leaves Giriraj isolated

‘Hindu Swabhiman Yatra’ launched by union minister and BJP Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh from Bhagalpur has created a political turmoil in Bihar. Giriraj became a soft target of not only opposition parties but also his own party. BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal was quick to respond that BJP had nothing to do with ‘Hindu Swabhiman Yatra’ as Singh launched it on his own. BJP distanced itself from Yatra. JD(U), a major ally of BJP-led NDA, had raised serious objections over it and said there is peace and harmony in the state where people from all religious faiths were living without any fear.

FM to inaugurate credit outreach programme

Preparations are in full swing for union government’s credit outreach programme to be held in Darbhanga, Bihar on November 18 and 19. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the programme aimed at on-the-spot disbursement of loans. She will disburse loans of `1,000 crore at the programme. It will be second such programme in the state. At Chapra in Saran district, Sitharaman had disbursed loans of `1,350 crore under different central government schemes. M Nagraju, secretary in Finance Ministry, wrote a letter to the Bihar government stressing the need for better coordination among departments that will provide loans to the needy.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@newindianexpress.com