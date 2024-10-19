PM’s 2nd visit to Russia this yr, to attend BRICS Summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia from October 22-23 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.
The BRICS summit, themed ‘Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security’, will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues, the MEA said, announcing Modi’s trip to Kazan.
“The summit will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to identify potential areas for future collaboration,” it said. “During his visit, the Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries and invited leaders in Kazan,” the MEA said.
Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to come face-to-face at the BRICS summit. In Beijing, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Xi will attend the summit.
In August last year, PM Modi and President Xi held a brief and informal conversation in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit. There have been speculations about the possibility of a meeting between the two leaders on the margins of the BRICS summit in Kazan. However, there is no official word on it yet from India or China.
It is expected that the PM will hold a bilateral meeting with Putin during which both the leaders are expected to deliberate on the conflict in Ukraine. Last month, Putin proposed a bilateral meeting with Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit when NSA Ajit Doval called on him in St Petersburg. Modi had visited Moscow in July and weeks later he travelled to Ukraine.
BRICS may see an expansion as over 34 nations have expressed interest to join the grouping. There will be 10 members and 10 partners who will be announced during the Summit after members reach a consensus.