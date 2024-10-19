Punjab CM Mann warns stakeholders against disruptions in paddy procurement

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann warned stakeholders against disruptions in paddy procurement during the ongoing Kharif marketing season, stating the government has a backup plan to ensure smooth operations.
During a meeting with a delegation of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha here at Punjab Bhawan, CM Mann said that farmers, commission agents (Arthias) and rice millers are a chain of food production in the state and it should not be disturbed. He said that the state government is committed for safeguarding the interests of every stakeholder.
Mann said that the state government has an alternative plan ready for getting the milling of rice done to safeguard the interests of common food growers. He said that the state government would not hesitate to take this decision in the wake of the larger interests of the farmers. He said that some forces inimical to the state are trying to politicise this matter just to get credit of paddy procurement at cost of harassing farmers.
He said that the state government is firmly committed to the smooth and hassle-free procurement of paddy and it is duty-bound to make every effort to ensure that the government’s decision is duly implemented. Mann categorically said that the distress sale of the paddy in the Mandis would not be allowed and severest of severe action would be taken against officers found responsible for it.
He said that 185 lakh Metric ton paddy is expected this year in the market for which 2651 Mandis have been set up across the state. He said that around 18.31 lakh metric ton paddy had arrived in Mandis out of which 16.37 lakh metric tons had been purchased and payment worth Rs 3000 crore has been made to farmers. He said that last year the milling of paddy had taken place late due to which the current problem of space is arising.
However, Mann said that after he had flagged the issue with Union Minister he had assured to transport 120 lakh metric ton paddy from outside the state by March 2025. After the meeting with CM Mann, senior SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal announced to end of the protest after SKM-led front members met with CM Mann.
He said that they met the Mann today and he asked them to give two days to start regular procurement of paddy from the mandis, but instead, they have decided to give four days to the government. However, if it does not start proper procurement from October 24, they will be bound to take "strictly actions".
"We have lifted the present dharna been given by us, we have been given surety by CM,’’ he added.