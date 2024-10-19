Two ITBP jawans killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Narayanpur

NARAYANPUR: Two personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed and two policemen injured on Saturday when Naxalites carried out an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said.

The incident occurred around 12 noon near Kodliyar village in Abujhmaad area when joint teams of security personnel were out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.

The personnel belonging to the ITBP, Border Security Force (BSF) and District Reserve Guard of police were involved in the operation launched from Orchha, Irakbhatti and Mohandi areas, he said.

The blast took place when patrolling teams were returning after the operation.

The four injured personnel were shifted to hospital, the official said.

"Two ITBP personnel succumbed to injuries while the condition of the injured policemen was stated to be out of danger," he said.

Those killed were identified as Amar Panwar (36) of Satara in Maharashtra and K Rajesh (36) of Kadappa in Karnataka, he said, adding that the duo belonged to 53rd battalion of ITBP.