Vistara’s Delhi-London flight diverted to Frankfurt after another bomb threat targeting Indian carriers

NEW DELHI: A London-bound Vistara flight from Delhi was diverted to Frankfurt after a bomb threat that later turned out to be a hoax, an official said on Saturday.

In a statement early this morning, an airline spokesperson said the flight landed safely at the Frankfurt airport.

After security checks, the flight was cleared for takeoff and later landed in London at around 11.40 pm local time on Friday.

"Vistara flight UK17 operating from Delhi to London on October 18, 2024, received a security threat on social media. In line with the protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed and as a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to divert the flight to Frankfurt," the spokesperson said.