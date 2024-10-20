Kashi to emerge as a major healthcare centre, says PM Modi

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, asserting that Kashi, traditionally known as a centre of religion and spirituality, will now emerge as a significant centre for healthcare.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Modi remarked, "For a long time, Kashi's identity has been that of a centre of religion and spirituality, but now it is also set to emerge as a big centre of healthcare with various top-of-the-line health treatment facilities now available in Varanasi."
Reciting the Sanskrit couplet "Tamaso ma jyotirgamay (lead me from darkness to light)," he expressed his feelings of being "blessed" to be back in Varanasi once again.
Modi highlighted the government's achievements over the past decade, stating, "In the last 10 years, 25 crore people have emerged from poverty, and that is why our government is paying special attention to ensure people remain healthy." He noted the eye hospital as "a blend of spirituality and modernity" that will serve both the elderly and children.
The RJ Sankara Eye Hospital is the 14th facility operated by Kanchi Math in the country and will benefit residents from 20 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, as well as those in bordering areas of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.
Before the inauguration, the prime minister met with the Shankaracharya of Kanchi and paid homage at the statue of the former Shankaracharya.
During his day-long visit to Varanasi, Modi will launch several development initiatives, including multiple airport projects across the country worth over Rs 6,700 crore.
This marks his first visit to Varanasi since June 18. According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will also lay the foundation stone for the airport runway expansion, the construction of a new terminal building, and other associated works at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, which will involve an investment of approximately Rs 2,870 crore.