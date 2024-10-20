Three migrant labourers shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Ganderbal, CM Omar condemns attack

SRINAGAR: Three labourers were killed and five others injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said.

The terrorists opened fire on a camp housing labourers of a private company working on the construction of a tunnel in the Gund area of the district, they said.

Three labourers died on the spot while five others sustained injuries, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

Police and the Army have cordoned off the area to trace the attackers.

The incident occurred four days after a new government was sworn-in in the Union Territory.