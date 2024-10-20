Three migrant labourers shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Ganderbal, CM Omar condemns attack

SRINAGAR: Three labourers were killed and five others injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said.
The terrorists opened fire on a camp housing labourers of a private company working on the construction of a tunnel in the Gund area of the district, they said.
Three labourers died on the spot while five others sustained injuries, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.
Police and the Army have cordoned off the area to trace the attackers.
The incident occurred four days after a new government was sworn-in in the Union Territory.
In a post on X, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the incident that took place in the Gagangir area of the Sonamarg region.
The National Conference (NC) leader also said the casualty figure in the incident could go up.
"The casualty figure from the Gagangir attack is not final as there are a number of injured labourers, both local and non-local.
Praying that the injured make a full recovery as the more seriously injured are being referred to SKIMS, Srinagar," he said.
On Friday, the bullet-riddled body of a labourer from Bihar was found in Shopian district, officials said.
People's Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone also condemned the attack.
"Strongly condemn the dastardly act of terror wherein two persons have lost their lives in Sonamarg. This is an insane act of madness. My thoughts with families of these two families. May the perpetrators be brought to justice," he said in a post on X.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra expressed grave concern over the attack.
He said such incidents will vitiate the atmosphere and urged the government to take immediate measures to prevent such brutal attacks on innocent labourers.