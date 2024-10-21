1,700 participate in international Kashmir marathon

SRINAGAR: With the improvement in ground situation and decline in militancy, the first-ever international marathon was held in picturesque Kashmir on Sunday in which over 1700 runners, including 12 foreign nationals, participated.

The Kashmir Marathon, the first international athletic event of its kind to be held in the valley, was flagged off by J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from Polo View in Srinagar in the morning. He was accompanied by Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

The runners from across the country and 12 foreign nationals participated in the 42-km full marathon and 21-km half marathon.

The participants included top long-distance runners from India, Asian gold medallists and some of the best runners from Europe and Africa.