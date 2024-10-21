1,700 participate in international Kashmir marathon

SRINAGAR: With the improvement in ground situation and decline in militancy, the first-ever international marathon was held in picturesque Kashmir on Sunday in which over 1700 runners, including 12 foreign nationals, participated.
The Kashmir Marathon, the first international athletic event of its kind to be held in the valley, was flagged off by J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from Polo View in Srinagar in the morning. He was accompanied by Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.
The runners from across the country and 12 foreign nationals participated in the 42-km full marathon and 21-km half marathon.
The participants included top long-distance runners from India, Asian gold medallists and some of the best runners from Europe and Africa.
Fitness enthusiast Abdullah completed the 21-km half marathon and expressed hope that the Kashmir Marathon would become an annual event and earn recognition comparable to prestigious marathons around the world.
“I didn’t expect that I would be able to finish my half marathon. Never in my life had I run more than 12 or 13 kilometres but running alongside other participants encouraged me to complete it,” Omar said. In the 18-35 age category, Sher Singh clocked 2:23:22 to win the race. Mann Singh was behind one minute and 42 seconds from the winner.
In the women’s event in the same age group, Tamsi Singh finished with a timing of 3:03:25 while Bhagirathi Bisht finished a close second by clocking 3:04:11. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated all the winners and participants and said the successful mega event has put J&K on the world marathon map.
“The record tourists’ arrival in the last few years stands as a testimony to the peace, progress and prosperity in J&K. With its ideal climate, rich cultural heritage, warm hospitality, and scenic beauty, J&K is emerging as a preferred destination for international sporting events,” he said.
Sinha announced that very soon Jammu Marathon will be organised on a similar scale as Kashmir Marathon. “The signature running events at Srinagar and Jammu in future, will bring together runners from across the globe and encourage tourism,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty said, “With the kind of hospitality and scenic beauty J&K has, I am confident that in the coming days, it will become number one global spot for international events like marathons. Efforts will surely be made to bring more films to J&K.”