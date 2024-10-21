After Omar cabinet call for statehood, all eyes on Assembly’s first session

SRINAGA: After the passage of a resolution on statehood restoration in the first cabinet meeting of the Omar Abdullah-led government in J&K, it remains to be seen if the ruling National Conference would move a similar resolution in the first session of the Assembly.

The newly elected members of the Assembly will take oath in Srinagar on Monday. The legislators would be administered oath by senior NC leader and MLA Mubarak Gul, who has been appointed as pro tem speaker by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha after a cabinet recommendation.

The cabinet has recommended Lt Governor Sinha to convene the first session of the Assembly in Srinagar on November 4. The first session holds significance as it would be for the first time post Article 370 abrogation that the legislators would meet.