After Omar cabinet call for statehood, all eyes on Assembly’s first session

SRINAGA: After the passage of a resolution on statehood restoration in the first cabinet meeting of the Omar Abdullah-led government in J&K, it remains to be seen if the ruling National Conference would move a similar resolution in the first session of the Assembly.
The newly elected members of the Assembly will take oath in Srinagar on Monday. The legislators would be administered oath by senior NC leader and MLA Mubarak Gul, who has been appointed as pro tem speaker by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha after a cabinet recommendation.
The cabinet has recommended Lt Governor Sinha to convene the first session of the Assembly in Srinagar on November 4. The first session holds significance as it would be for the first time post Article 370 abrogation that the legislators would meet.
The Assembly session also holds significance as the new government has already passed a resolution on the restoration of statehood in its first cabinet meeting. The new CM would be visiting the national capital in the next few days to meet PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union ministers and hand them a draft of the resolution.
After the passage of the statehood restoration resolution by the cabinet, it would be very interesting to see whether the ruling party (NC) moves the similar resolution on restoration of statehood to J&K in the Assembly as well.
Omar before assuming power had suggested that the first cabinet meeting should pass a resolution on the restoration of statehood and the Assembly in its first meeting should clear a resolution on restoration.
Guv to convene meet
