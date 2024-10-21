Chandigarh Diary | Haryana officials warned against corruption

The newly-elected Haryana cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh MLA from Badshahpur has warned officials against involvement in corruption in Gurugram district. In a recent meeting with the officials, Singh said that if anyone is found taking bribes in exchange for work, he should be ready to face strict action. He gave them time till Diwali to mend their ways and focus on the development of the millennium city. Holding their lackadaisical and laid-back attitude responsible for the not-so-good condition of Gurugram, the minister said the officials need to pull up their socks to bring the city back on the path of development.
Appointment of CPS to CM kept in abeyance
Hours after appointing retired IAS officer Rajesh Kumar Khullar as chief principal secretary (CPS) to CM Nayab Singh Saini, the state government revoked the order on Friday. Turned out that a faction of the BJP leaders expressed their displeasure over the move forcing its revocation. The chief secretary then issued another letter stating that the order has been “kept in abeyance” till further orders. Earlier, the chief secretary had issued a letter on behalf of the Haryana governor, appointing Khullar as CPS to the CM Saini in the rank and status of a cabinet minister.
Punjab govt replaces chief secretary
In a sudden move, the Punjab government removed Chief Secretary Anurag Verma, a 1993 batch IAS officer, and appointed 1992 batch officer KAP Sinha instead. He was replaced reportedly as the party high command was not satisfied with the pace of his decision-making and implementation of government schemes. Such transfers are not uncommon in the last eight years as four IAS officers — 1982 batch officer Sarvesh Kaushal, 1984 batch officer Karan Avtar Singh, 1987 batch IAS officer Vinni Mahajan and 1990 batch officer Anirudth Tewari — who were chief secretaries of the state saw their tenure end abruptly.
Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
