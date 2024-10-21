Gujarat Drug Bust: Police Seize MD worth Rs 14 Lakh, 427 kg of suspected narcotics from factory

AHMEDABAD: In a major crackdown on the drug trade, police seized MD contraband worth Rs 14 lakh along with 427 kg of suspected drugs from a factory in Ankleshwar's industrial area in Gujarat’s Bharuch district, arresting one individual in connection with the haul.
The latest bust comes just days after a massive seizure of 518 kg of cocaine, valued at Rs 5,000 crore, from Awakar Drugs, located just 1.5 kilometres away from the current raid site. Authorities continue to intensify their crackdown on narcotics in the region.
Sources revealed that the drug bust in Ankleshwar was linked to an earlier seizure in Surat’s Velanja area. The Surat Crime Branch had confiscated 2,100 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 2 crore and arrested three individuals.
During interrogation, the suspects disclosed that the drugs had been sourced from Ankleshwar. Following this lead, police extended their investigation to Ankleshwar, where they uncovered a major cache of narcotics at Avasar Enterprises.
Special Operations Group (SOG) police inspector Anand Chaudhary Told Media,"The suspected materials seized from 'Avasar Enterprise' in the Ankleshwar GIDC area have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for confirmation."
In a joint raid by the district Special Operations Group (SOG) and Surat police on Sunday night, authorities seized 141 grams of methamphetamine (MD) valued at Rs 14.10 lakh from a factory, officials confirmed. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, and further investigations are ongoing.
This operation follows a major bust just a week ago, where over 500 kg of cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore was seized from Avkar Drugs Limited in Ankleshwar, in a joint effort by Gujarat and Delhi police on October 13. The latest seizure also comes on the heels of another significant Delhi Police raid, where 562 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana were recovered from a warehouse in the capital.
On October 10, authorities seized an additional 208 kg of cocaine from a shop in Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar, further deepening the investigation into the region's drug trade. According to police, the contraband is believed to be linked to Pharma Solution Services and sourced from Avkar Drugs Limited in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, signaling a broader network under scrutiny.