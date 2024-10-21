Gujarat Drug Bust: Police Seize MD worth Rs 14 Lakh, 427 kg of suspected narcotics from factory

AHMEDABAD: In a major crackdown on the drug trade, police seized MD contraband worth Rs 14 lakh along with 427 kg of suspected drugs from a factory in Ankleshwar's industrial area in Gujarat’s Bharuch district, arresting one individual in connection with the haul.

The latest bust comes just days after a massive seizure of 518 kg of cocaine, valued at Rs 5,000 crore, from Awakar Drugs, located just 1.5 kilometres away from the current raid site. Authorities continue to intensify their crackdown on narcotics in the region.

Sources revealed that the drug bust in Ankleshwar was linked to an earlier seizure in Surat’s Velanja area. The Surat Crime Branch had confiscated 2,100 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 2 crore and arrested three individuals.

During interrogation, the suspects disclosed that the drugs had been sourced from Ankleshwar. Following this lead, police extended their investigation to Ankleshwar, where they uncovered a major cache of narcotics at Avasar Enterprises.

Special Operations Group (SOG) police inspector Anand Chaudhary Told Media,"The suspected materials seized from 'Avasar Enterprise' in the Ankleshwar GIDC area have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for confirmation."