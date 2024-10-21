Laundering case: IAS officer to be questioned

PATNA: IAS officer Sanjeev Hans is likely to be taken on remand for further questioning in connection with a money laundering case lodged against him. ED, which is probing allegations of corruption against him, is set to submit a petition in the court on Monday, seeking his remand.

The decision to take the senior bureaucrat on remand followed the arrest of former Jhanjarpur MLA Gulab Yadav and Praveen Choudhary, who was stated to be a close associate of the senior bureaucrat. During interrogation, Yadav and Choudhary reportedly provided vital information regarding the transactions of money through hawala.