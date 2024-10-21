Laundering case: IAS officer to be questioned

PATNA: IAS officer Sanjeev Hans is likely to be taken on remand for further questioning in connection with a money laundering case lodged against him. ED, which is probing allegations of corruption against him, is set to submit a petition in the court on Monday, seeking his remand.
The decision to take the senior bureaucrat on remand followed the arrest of former Jhanjarpur MLA Gulab Yadav and Praveen Choudhary, who was stated to be a close associate of the senior bureaucrat. During interrogation, Yadav and Choudhary reportedly provided vital information regarding the transactions of money through hawala.
“We will submit a petition in the competent court requesting it to allow us to take Sanjeev Hans on remand for interrogation,” said an investigating officer.
Praveen Choudhary, a native of Madhubani district in Bihar, is a contractor. Choudhary had purchased a flat in New Delhi in which the family members of the IAS officer is living. Sources said that Choudhary purchased the flat in Anand Niketan for `9.25 crore in March 2023.