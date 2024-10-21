LeT front TRF responsible for Ganderbal terror attack; MHA transfers probe to NIA

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the probe into the attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, where a doctor and six migrant workers were killed late Sunday evening, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A four-member team has left for the Union Territory (UT), sources said on Monday.

The sources said a preliminary investigation revealed that the terrorists involved in the attack belonged to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) offshoot present in the Valley, The Resistance Front (TRF).

Its chief, Sheikh Sajjad Gul, “is suspected to be the mastermind, and his group’s local module at his behest carried out the attack.”

It is to be noted that TRF chief Gul is wanted by the NIA in another terror case, the sources said. They added that this attack, which targeted both Kashmiris and non-Kashmiris together has been noticed for the first time in the recent past.

In 2022, the NIA announced a Rs 10 lakh reward each for information leading to the arrest of Gul and three others - Saifullah Sajid and Saleem Rahmani, who are residents of Pakistan, and Basit Ahmed, a resident of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir, for their involvement in terror activities in the UT.