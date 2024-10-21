SC restrains Karnataka from declaring results of half-yearly exams of classes 8 to 10

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Karnataka government for "harassing" students by conducting board exams for different classes, and restrained it from declaring results of board examinations of classes 8, 9 and 10 till further orders.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma directed that if the exam has not been conducted in any district, then it shall not be taken.

"Why are you harassing the students? You are the state. You should not behave like this. Don't make it an ego issue. If you are really concerned about the welfare of students, then please open good schools. Don't throttle them”, the bench told senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for the Karnataka government.