Allahabad HC to hear plea on Nov 8 against Varanasi court's refusal for ASI survey in mosque's Wuzukhana

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court, on Tuesday, adjourned till November 8, 2024, the hearing of the petition challenging the order of Varanasi district judge passed in October last year, whereby, he had refused to direct the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake a survey of the Wuzu Khana (ablution) area except of the structure which the Hindu side calls a Shivling and the Muslims describe it as a fountain on Gyanvapi mosque premises adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.
During the proceedings on Tuesday, Saurabh Tiwari, the lawyer representing the revision petitioner, presented the ASI report to the court.
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, who is overseeing the case, adjourned the hearing until November 8, 2024. The civil revision was filed by Rakhi Singh, one of five Hindu women plaintiffs who originally petitioned the Varanasi court for the right to worship Goddess Shringar Gauri and other deities on the Gyanvapi premises.
Subsequently, the Hindu plaintiffs sought a petition in the Varanasi court for an ASI survey of the Wuzu Khana area, which was denied by the district court. The revision petition now challenges the Varanasi district judge's order dated October 21, 2023, which refused to authorize the ASI survey.
In her revision petition, Rakhi Singh contends that the survey of the Wuzu Khana area is essential for the interests of justice, asserting that it would benefit both plaintiffs and defendants alike and assist the court in reaching a fair resolution of this complex issue. The petition also argues that the Varanasi district judge failed to exercise the jurisdiction vested in him by law to order a survey of the Wuzu Khana area.
Furthermore, the revision claims that an ASI survey of the Wuzu Khana area is necessary to ascertain the religious character of the entire property. It was also asserted that it is feasible to conduct a survey of the Wuzu Khana area (excluding the 'Shiva Linga') using non-invasive methods as directed by the Supreme Court.
At a previous stage, the Anjuman Intezamia Committee (AIM) of the Gyanvapi mosque filed a counter affidavit through senior advocate SFA Naqvi, stating that matters relating to the Wuzu Khana and Shivling were already pending before the Supreme Court, which had issued a stay order ensuring that the site be preserved, with safety and security entrusted to the district magistrate of Varanasi.
In this context, the district judge of Varanasi had rightly rejected the Hindu side's application on October 21, 2023, seeking an ASI survey of the Wuzu Khana area, given that the matter was subject to the interim orders of the Supreme Court arising from the same suit.
It may be noted that the ASI has already conducted a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi and has submitted its report to the Varanasi district judge. This survey was carried out in accordance with a prior order from the Varanasi district judge to determine whether the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing Hindu temple structure.