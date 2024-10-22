Allahabad HC to hear plea on Nov 8 against Varanasi court's refusal for ASI survey in mosque's Wuzukhana

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court, on Tuesday, adjourned till November 8, 2024, the hearing of the petition challenging the order of Varanasi district judge passed in October last year, whereby, he had refused to direct the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake a survey of the Wuzu Khana (ablution) area except of the structure which the Hindu side calls a Shivling and the Muslims describe it as a fountain on Gyanvapi mosque premises adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

During the proceedings on Tuesday, Saurabh Tiwari, the lawyer representing the revision petitioner, presented the ASI report to the court.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, who is overseeing the case, adjourned the hearing until November 8, 2024. The civil revision was filed by Rakhi Singh, one of five Hindu women plaintiffs who originally petitioned the Varanasi court for the right to worship Goddess Shringar Gauri and other deities on the Gyanvapi premises.

Subsequently, the Hindu plaintiffs sought a petition in the Varanasi court for an ASI survey of the Wuzu Khana area, which was denied by the district court. The revision petition now challenges the Varanasi district judge's order dated October 21, 2023, which refused to authorize the ASI survey.