Bahraich violence: UP govt won't take action on demolition notices till October 23

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh government assured the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it will not take any action on the demolition notices issued against buildings owned by some accused in the October 13 Bahraich violence.

The state government has said that the authorities won't take any action till October 23, Wednesday

At the same time, the Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to hear the plea filed by the three accused individuals on October 23. They are seeking urgent relief against the demolition action proposed to be taken against their houses.

Hearing the mentioning, the Supreme Court allowed the plea of senior advocate Chander Uday Singh, who represented the petitioners and sought an urgent hearing in the case.

"This is an application filed by three (accused) persons who are the recipients of demolition notices. The state (UP) government has given only three days to respond to the notices," Singh told the two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice B R Gavai and also comprising Justice K V Viswanathan.