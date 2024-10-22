Dhankhar says Indian art forms bring in inclusivity in conflict-ridden world

NEW DELHI: Indian art forms, particularly dance, offer a model of inclusivity in a world increasingly divided by conflicts and discord, said Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday.
Underlining the power of India’s rich cultural heritage to unite people across boundaries, he stated, “In a world grappling with conflicts, transgressions, and discord, Indian art offers a ray of light. When the tunnel is filled with challenges and divisiveness, it is culture, dance, and music that unite us across barriers.
Howsoever divisive the world may be, the unity brought about by our culture is impregnable, soothing, and lasting.” He was addressing the gathering at the International Festival on Indian Dance, organized by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).
Dhankar said that performing arts have the power to unite, heal, inspire, and motivate. “Dance artists are cultural and peace ambassadors, promoting dialogue and laying the groundwork for soothing diplomatic maneuvers. Dance is a great facet of cultural diplomacy, fostering understanding and connection across boundaries,” the vice president added.
“Bharat is a gold mine of fine arts. Our cultural revival integrates ancient wisdom with contemporary practices. The world witnessed this during our G20 Presidency. Culture, dance, and music are the universal languages of mankind.”
The Vice President also emphasized India’s historical influence on global culture, particularly through its epics. “Art does not define dominance; it defines integration. The Ramayana’s spread to Southeast Asia, visible at Angkor Wat, stands as a testament to our cultural diplomacy. When I visited Angkor Wat, I was awestruck by the intricate carvings—it’s as if the stone was speaking. This showcases Indian art’s potential for cultural diplomacy.”