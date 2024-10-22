Dhankhar says Indian art forms bring in inclusivity in conflict-ridden world

NEW DELHI: Indian art forms, particularly dance, offer a model of inclusivity in a world increasingly divided by conflicts and discord, said Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday.

Underlining the power of India’s rich cultural heritage to unite people across boundaries, he stated, “In a world grappling with conflicts, transgressions, and discord, Indian art offers a ray of light. When the tunnel is filled with challenges and divisiveness, it is culture, dance, and music that unite us across barriers.

Howsoever divisive the world may be, the unity brought about by our culture is impregnable, soothing, and lasting.” He was addressing the gathering at the International Festival on Indian Dance, organized by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).