'Muslims made untouchable in India': Owaisi slams bid to evict families in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

DEHRADUN: Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has vehemently opposed the Chamoli Trade Association's proposal demanding the eviction of 15 Muslim families from the area.

Taking to social media, Owaisi questioned whether Muslims have the right to live with equality in Uttarakhand, especially since the state has implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

A local BJP leader weighed in on the issue, stating that long-standing Muslim families in Chamoli have never been a concern. However, the leader expressed worries about anti-social elements who have recently rented homes in the area, allegedly harassing local women and girls with lewd comments.

“These individuals have been asked to vacate the area by December 31."

In a recent development, a traders' organisation in Khansar's Maithaan area of Chamoli, passed a resolution on October 16 ordering 15 Muslim families to vacate the town by December 31. The organisation has accused these families of being involved in "anti-social activities."

Additionally, the group has demanded verification of all "outsiders" in the area, raising concerns about communal harmony.