'Muslims made untouchable in India': Owaisi slams bid to evict families in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

DEHRADUN: Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has vehemently opposed the Chamoli Trade Association's proposal demanding the eviction of 15 Muslim families from the area.
Taking to social media, Owaisi questioned whether Muslims have the right to live with equality in Uttarakhand, especially since the state has implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
A local BJP leader weighed in on the issue, stating that long-standing Muslim families in Chamoli have never been a concern. However, the leader expressed worries about anti-social elements who have recently rented homes in the area, allegedly harassing local women and girls with lewd comments.
“These individuals have been asked to vacate the area by December 31."
In a recent development, a traders' organisation in Khansar's Maithaan area of Chamoli, passed a resolution on October 16 ordering 15 Muslim families to vacate the town by December 31. The organisation has accused these families of being involved in "anti-social activities."
Additionally, the group has demanded verification of all "outsiders" in the area, raising concerns about communal harmony.
Asaduddin Owaisi's recent statement has sparked a political uproar. He tweeted, "Muslims have been made untouchables in India." Referring to the Chamoli incident, Owaisi condemned the collective boycott of 15 Muslim families.
"'In Uttarakhand's Chamoli, Muslims are being forced to leave by December 31. The local traders' association has threatened landlords with a Rs 10,000 fine if they rent homes to Muslims,'" Owaisi highlighted.
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Owaisi said, "Modi ji can embrace Arab sheikhs, why can't he embrace Muslims in Chamoli? After all, he is the Prime Minister of India, not Saudi Arabia or Dubai."
Maithaan, a vital part of Khansar town in Gairsain, is embroiled in controversy.
With 21 gram sabhas and a population of approximately 40,000 residents, the area is now at the centre of a brewing storm.
Speaking to TNIE, Maithaan Trade Association President Baldev Singh Negi said, "We won't let the atmosphere in Devbhumi deteriorate under any circumstances, and suspicious individuals will not be allowed to do business in this region."
Chamoli District Magistrate Dr Sandeep Tiwari addressed the controversy surrounding the local trade association's directive.
"We've sought clarification from the trade association regarding the demand for locals to vacate the area," Tiwari said.
"The association claims they organised a public awareness rally, aiming to verify individuals operating stalls without proper authentication," Tiwari explained.
"Their primary objective was to prevent any untoward incidents or law and order issues in their area."