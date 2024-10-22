RJD releases list of six candidates for Jharkhand assembly polls amid reports of rift in INDIA bloc

RANCHI: The deadlock in the INDIA bloc appears to have been resolved, as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), after several rounds of negotiations with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress, has released its list of six candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Jharkhand.

With this, the seat-sharing formula has been finalised. State Congress President Keshav Mahato Kamlesh, who returned from Delhi on Tuesday, confirmed that the Congress party will contest 30 seats.

Notably, key RJD leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav, have been stationed in Ranchi for the past three days to negotiate the seat-sharing arrangement with the JMM and Congress.

According to the list released by the RJD, Suresh Paswan will contest from Deoghar, Sanjay Prasad Yadav from Godda, Subhash Yadav from Koderma, Rashmi Prakash from Chatra, Naresh Prasad Singh from Bishrampur, and Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav from Hussainabad.

A review of the past four Assembly elections reveals that the RJD has a significant presence in the seats for which it is now staking its claim.

In the 2019 elections, the party contested the same seven seats, winning one while finishing as runner-up in five others. The party had previously contested from Barkattha, but has now been allocated the Bishrampur seat, where it had placed seventh in the last election.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) has announced its candidates for three seats- Rajkumar Yadav from Rajdhanwar, Arup Chatterjee from Nirsa, and Chandradev Mahato, alias Bablu Mahato, from Sindri.

The announcement for the candidate contesting from Bagodar Assembly seat is still awaited; however, it is anticipated that Binod Kumar Singh will be the candidate for that seat.