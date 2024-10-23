Centre clears appointment of five advocates as additional judges of Bombay HC for two years

NEW DELHI: The Union government on Wednesday approved the appointment of five advocates as additional judges of the Bombay High Court for a period of two years, increasing the strength of judges to 69, against a sanctioned capacity of 94.

Union Minister of State for Law, Arjun Ram Meghwal, confirmed the appointments via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, and the notification was uploaded on the Law Ministry’s website.

The five advocates appointed as additional judges are, Nivedita Prakash Mehta, Prafulla Surendrakumar Khubalkar, Ashwin Damodar Bhobe, Rohit Wasudeo Joshi, and Advait Mahendra Sethna.

These appointments were made following the recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium on September 24. According to the Collegium’s resolution, the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court had proposed the elevation of these five lawyers on January 19, 2024.

The Bombay High Court is presently functioning with 64 judges, as against its sanctioned strength of 94.