PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping hold first bilateral talks since Ladakh standoff; endorse patrolling agreement

KAZAN: In their first structured bilateral talks in nearly five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday agreed that India and China can have a "peaceful and stable" relationship by displaying maturity and mutual respect and endorsed the pact on the resolution of the dragging eastern Ladakh border row.

In the meeting, Modi underscored the need to not allow differences on boundary-related matters to disturb peace and tranquility along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The two leaders noted that the special representatives on the India-China boundary question have a critical role to play in the resolution of the issue and for the maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas.

Modi and Xi instructed the special representatives to meet at an early date and continue their efforts, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a media briefing.

"We hope to schedule the next meeting of Special Representatives at an appropriate date," he said.

The foreign secretary said Modi and Xi reviewed the state of bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective and they were of the view that stable ties between the two countries will have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity.

Both Modi and Xi stressed that with maturity and wisdom, and by showing mutual respect, India and China can have a peaceful and stable relationship, Misri said.

He said restoration of peace and tranquility in border areas will create space for returning towards the path of normalisation of ties.

Officials will now take the next steps to discuss enhancing strategic communication and stabilising bilateral relations by utilising official dialogue mechanisms, he said.

The meeting took place two days after India and China firmed up an agreement on patrolling by their militaries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

"Over the last several weeks, Indian and Chinese diplomatic and military negotiators have been in close contact with each other in a variety of forums. As a result of these discussions, an agreement has been made for patrolling arrangements along the LAC leading to disengagement and a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020. We will be taking the next steps on this," Misri said on Monday confirming the deal and the bilateral talks between the two leaders.

"Over a recent period of time, China and India have kept close communication through diplomatic and military channels on issues related to the China-India border," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing in Beijing.

In November 2022, Modi and Xi exchanged pleasantries and held a brief conversation at a dinner hosted by the Indonesian President for the G20 leaders.

In August last year too, the Indian prime minister and the Chinese president held a brief and informal conversation in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit.

The two leaders last held a structured meeting during their second informal summit in Mamallapuram in October 2019.

The eastern Ladakh border row erupted in May 2020.