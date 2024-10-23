Sikh woman found dead inside walk-in oven in Canada Walmart

OTTAWA: A 19-year-old Sikh woman was found dead inside a walk-in oven of the Walmart store's bakery department in Canada's Halifax city, according to media reports.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) said they were called to a sudden death at the Walmart at 6990 Mumford Road around 9:30 pm on Saturday.

According to police, the woman, who has not been identified, was employed at the store.

Her body was found in a walk-in oven, police said.

The Maritime Sikh Society confirmed to CTV News that she was a member of their community.

"It's very sad for us, for her family as well, because she came for a better future and she lost her life," said Anmolpreet Singh, with the Maritime Sikh Society.

She had recently moved to Canada from India, The Globe and Mail newspaper said.

The store has remained closed since Saturday night while the investigation is ongoing.

HRP Constable Martin Cromwell said police were aware of online speculation about the woman's cause of death.

"The investigation is complex," said Cromwell.

"We understand the public is involved, and we just wanted to encourage the public to be patient with our investigation and be mindful that there are family members and coworkers involved," he said.