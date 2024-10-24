Ayodhya ADM found dead in official residence

LUCKNOW: A senior official of the Ayodhya district administration was found dead at his official residence on Thursday.

According to Ayodhya police, Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Surjeet Singh, 58, was found lying on the floor of his official residence with blood scattered around the body.

Singh, a PCS officer, was transferred to Ayodhya a year back after being promoted to ADM from SDM at Pratapgarh. He was staying alone in the Surasari Colony Civil Line of Kotwali Nagar as his family stays in Kanpur

Singh a native of Majhna in Farrukhabad district is survived by his wife, son and daughter-in-law.

According to police sources, the reason for the ADM’s death is still not yet clear. The body was sent for postmortem.

No evidence of any kind of forced entry was found in the house.