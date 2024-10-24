Ayodhya ADM found dead in official residence

LUCKNOW: A senior official of the Ayodhya district administration was found dead at his official residence on Thursday.
According to Ayodhya police, Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Surjeet Singh, 58, was found lying on the floor of his official residence with blood scattered around the body.
Singh, a PCS officer, was transferred to Ayodhya a year back after being promoted to ADM from SDM at Pratapgarh. He was staying alone in the Surasari Colony Civil Line of Kotwali Nagar as his family stays in Kanpur
Singh a native of Majhna in Farrukhabad district is survived by his wife, son and daughter-in-law.
According to police sources, the reason for the ADM’s death is still not yet clear. The body was sent for postmortem.
No evidence of any kind of forced entry was found in the house.
Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, DM Chandra Vijay Singh, MP Awadhesh Prasad, Mayor Girishpati Tripathi, Ayodhya SP, and other senior officials arrived at the scene upon receiving information about the incident.
As per the police sources, the deceased officer’s domestic help was the first to spot his body. After finding the body, the maid came running out and alerted the security guard, following which the police and administrative officers were informed.
Meanwhile, some of his friends said the additional district magistrate (ADM) had been unwell for the past several days and was planning to leave for Kanpur on Thursday.
It remains unclear whether his death was a suicide or homicide. Police said the cause of death would be clear once the investigation and post-mortem report were completed.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh said that a detailed probe has been initiated after the filing of an FIR.
After getting promoted to the post of ADM(Law and order), Ayodhya was his first posting and he was set to retire in December, this year.