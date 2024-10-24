Dehradun Diary | Congress slams govt over slum dwellers’ rights

Forest minister taken to hosp amid cabinet meet

Uttarakhand’s Forest Minister, Subodh Uniyal, suddenly fell ill during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, prompting immediate hospitalisation. The meeting, chaired by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, was underway when Uniyal abruptly exited, leading to his rushed transfer to the emergency department of Doon Medical College. Minister Subodh Uniyal was rushed to Doon Medical College after experiencing breathing difficulties during a cabinet meeting. “The condition of Minister is now stable,” said Dr NS Bisht, Emergency In-Charge. Uniyal got immediate medical attention.

U’Khand to celebrate 25 years of statehood

Uttarakhand is set to commemorate its 25th anniversary of statehood with grand festivities, dubbed “Devbhoomi Rajatotsav”. A meeting held at Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s residence outlined various programs to mark this milestone. The celebrations will kick off with the inauguration of Uttarakhand Bhavan in Delhi on November 6, followed by the Uttarakhand Pravasi Sammelan in Dehradun on November 7. The state will observe its Foundation Day on November 9, culminating in the conclusion on November 12. These events will showcase Uttarakhand’s rich cultural heritage and achievements since its establishment in 2000.

