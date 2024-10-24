EC pauses Awas Yojana survey in 6 bypoll seats

After the directive, the TMC has claimed that BJP is trying to stop such work as they are against any good work carried out by the state government .

The directive came after the BJP said the survey, which forms the basis of the rural housing project, was a violation of the model code of conduct.

“The commission has endorsed our demand because the state government, in the name of the housing project, is trying to bribe the voters. Every beneficiary will get Rs 1.2 lakh each for building a pucca house and the verification process is a major step,” a BJP leader said.

The bypolls will take place in Sitai in Coochbehar, Madarihat in Alipurduar, Naihati and Haroa in North 24-Parganas, Medinipur in West Midnapore and Taldangra in Bankura.