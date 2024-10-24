Five of family dead as car overturns following tyre burst in Rajasthan's Sirohi

JAIPUR: Five members of a family including an infant were killed on Thursday morning when their car overturned following a tyre burst on the Bearwar-Pindwara highway in Sirohi district, police said.

The deceased were identified as Pratap (53), his wife Usha (48); Ramu Ram (50), Pooja (25) and her 11-month-old daughter Ashu.

Sharad, another female member of the family, has been injured.

According to the police, the family was on their way to Rajasthan's Phalodi from Gujarat. The car was at a high speed when the tyre burst and overturned.

The five bodies have been sent to a mortuary for postmortem, the police said.