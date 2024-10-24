IFFI to focus on Australia’s story-telling culture

The ‘Country of Focus’ segment is a key feature of the festival offering a dedicated showcase of a nation’s best contemporary films. Australia’s diverse cultural background and globally acclaimed filmmakers have had a lasting impact on cinema, making it a fitting selection for this year, said ministry officials.

“This inclusion reflects the strengthening collaboration between Indian and Australian film industries. IFFI will present a carefully curated selection of seven Australian films, offering a diverse blend of genres, from critically acclaimed dramas to powerful documentaries, visually stunning thrillers, and light-hearted comedies. These films will showcase the unique cultural identity of Australia, reflecting the vibrant spectrum of stories from its indigenous and contemporary communities,” said the ministry.

The officials informed that ‘Film Bazaar’, the largest South Asian film market held alongside IFFI, will see a sizable Australian participation with a strong delegation from Screen Australia, State Screen Commissions and also Ausfilm, the agency promoting Australia as a filming destination.