IFFI to focus on Australia’s story-telling culture

NEW DELHI: Australia will be the ‘Country of Focus’ for this year’s International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is held in November in Goa. The announcement about the nomination of Australia for the special status was made by the information and broadcasting ministry on Wednesday.
“This special recognition aims to celebrate the dynamic contributions of Australian cinema to the global film industry, highlighting its rich storytelling traditions, vibrant film culture and innovative cinematic techniques. India and Australia are already parties to an Audio Visual Co-production Treaty,” read a statement issued by the ministry.
The ‘Country of Focus’ segment is a key feature of the festival offering a dedicated showcase of a nation’s best contemporary films. Australia’s diverse cultural background and globally acclaimed filmmakers have had a lasting impact on cinema, making it a fitting selection for this year, said ministry officials.
“This inclusion reflects the strengthening collaboration between Indian and Australian film industries. IFFI will present a carefully curated selection of seven Australian films, offering a diverse blend of genres, from critically acclaimed dramas to powerful documentaries, visually stunning thrillers, and light-hearted comedies. These films will showcase the unique cultural identity of Australia, reflecting the vibrant spectrum of stories from its indigenous and contemporary communities,” said the ministry.
The officials informed that ‘Film Bazaar’, the largest South Asian film market held alongside IFFI, will see a sizable Australian participation with a strong delegation from Screen Australia, State Screen Commissions and also Ausfilm, the agency promoting Australia as a filming destination.
“They will showcase their offerings, including locations and incentives, at the special Film Office exhibition area. The Film Bazaar will also see a producers’ delegation with up to six of them receiving funding from the Australian government to attend the Film Bazaar and explore co-production opportunities. There will be a special Australian Co-production Day at the Film Bazaar where filmmakers from both countries will get a chance to network,” said officials.
The Film Bazaar has also selected the Australian project ‘Home Before Night’ as one of its official entries in the Co-Production Market.
In line with the growing collaboration between Indian and Australian film industries, a panel discussion in the Knowledge Series will be held with focus on co-production opportunities between the two countries.
