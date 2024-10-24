Jharkhand polls: Kalpana Soren files nomination from Gandey Assembly seat

RANCHI: Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, filed her nomination as JMM’s candidate for the Gandey Assembly seat on Thursday.

Rajya Sabha MP Sarfaraz Ahmad accompanied her while she was filing her nomination. The seat was left vacant after JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad resigned from there. Later after his resignation, Ahmad was elected as Rajya Sabha MP.

Currently, she represents the Gandey Assembly seat after being elected in the by-election in May this year by defeating BJP’s Dilip Kumar Verma by 27,149 votes. Kalpana Soren will face a direct contest against BJP’s Munia Devi, who is currently the chairperson of the Giridih District Council.

After filing the nomination, Kalpana Soren wrote on social platform X, claiming to have the blessings of JMM Chief Shibu Soren and the support of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

“I filed my nomination papers today as a JMM candidate for the upcoming assembly elections to serve my people of Gandey Assembly constituency. The love of the people of Gandey assembly constituency, the blessings of respected Baba Dishom Guruji and mother, and the support of Hemant ji are my courage, my strength, my faith. Gandey will win! Jharkhand will win! Ek hi nara, Hemant dobara,” she posted on X.