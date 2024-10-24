Ghaziabad man kills mother over Rs 20,000 for DJ speakers, enlists friends as accomplices

Police in in Ghaziabad's Tronica City have successfully uncovered the murder of a local woman, Sangeeta, leading to the arrest of her son and two associates. The victim’s son Sudhir, along with Sachin Tyagi and Ankit alias Gurda, were apprehended after an investigation into Sangeeta's brutal death, which took place earlier this month.

The case was registered on October 4, 2024, when Sunil Kumar, the victim’s husband, reported that his wife had been murdered by unknown assailants. Police immediately began gathering evidence and analysing CCTV footage. Investigations soon revealed a shocking twist: the crime had been orchestrated by none other than the victim’s own son, Sudhir, in collaboration with his friends.

According to police, Sudhir had asked his mother for Rs 20,000 to buy new DJ speakers and for personal expenses, but she refused. His frustration deepened when Sangeeta indicated that she planned to transfer family property and assets to his elder brother instead. Feeling humiliated, Sudhir made up his mind to kill her. He shared his intentions with his friends, Sachin Tyagi and Ankit, who agreed to help.