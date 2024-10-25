After SP names nominees, Congress says ‘INDIA’ will contest bypoll

When asked if this is an act of atoning for not accommodating SP in the Haryana assembly polls, Pande said the prevailing political situation demands prioritising efforts to protect the Constitution over party interests. On a question on the party’s decision to not contest in the two seats offered by SP, he said that it was not about seats but victory on these seats.

The decision was arrived at after consultations involving Rai, CLP leader Aradhana Misra, AICC general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with the SP leadership, he said.

“The manner in which political and social tensions are rising and keeping in mind the objectives with which INDIA bloc was created, the question is not about strengthening organisation or party interests but to save the Constitution and strengthen harmony,” Pande said.