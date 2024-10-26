Congress announces second list of candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections

NEW DELHI: Congress released the second list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections on Saturday. The party has announced 71 candidates so far.
In the second list, the party has fielded Krushnarao Pandav from Nagpur South, Shekhar Pramodbabu Shende from Wardha, Prof Vasant Chinduji Purke from Ralegaon and Kailas Kisanrao Gortantyal from Jalna among others. The party has fielded Kalu Badheliya from Kandivali East and Yashwant Jayprakash Singh from Charkop seat.
The party released the first list of 48 candidates on Thursday.
The names of candidates were finalized at a meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired by party chief Malllikarjun Kharge on Friday evening. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal, and state leaders attended the meeting. Though the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) announced that they would contest 85 seats each, the alliance partners were struggling to reach an agreement on at least 15 seats. Meanwhile, INDIA bloc ally Samajwadi Party (SP) has also been pushing for five seats.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said that the third and final list of candidates will be released on Saturday." Tomorrow, the third and final result will also come out. We will perform better in Assembly polls than how we had performed in Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha polls, and the MVA will form a full majority government," said Patole.
Echoing the sentiments, Venugopal asserted that differences are bound to happen in an alliance, but MVA will settle them and fight the election together "In a democratic set-up, a little bit of difference will be there, you have to understand that. We have a common goal to bring Maharashtra back to its old glory. Maha Vikas Aghadi will fight and win the election. There are differences and we will settle them," said Venugopal.
AICC Maharashtra in charge Ramesh Chennithala also dismissed reports of any rift among the partners.
"The Congress Central Election Committee discussed the remaining seats of Maharashtra. The full list will be out by tomorrow evening. The MVA is contesting unitedly and we have no differences," he said.
In its first list, the party retained several sitting MLAs and fielded senior leaders including Nana Patole and former CM Prithviraj Chavan. The party also fielded former ministers Nitin Raut and Balasaheb Thorat from Nagpur North and Sangamner.