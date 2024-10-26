Congress announces second list of candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections

NEW DELHI: Congress released the second list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections on Saturday. The party has announced 71 candidates so far.

In the second list, the party has fielded Krushnarao Pandav from Nagpur South, Shekhar Pramodbabu Shende from Wardha, Prof Vasant Chinduji Purke from Ralegaon and Kailas Kisanrao Gortantyal from Jalna among others. The party has fielded Kalu Badheliya from Kandivali East and Yashwant Jayprakash Singh from Charkop seat.

The party released the first list of 48 candidates on Thursday.

The names of candidates were finalized at a meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired by party chief Malllikarjun Kharge on Friday evening. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal, and state leaders attended the meeting. Though the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) announced that they would contest 85 seats each, the alliance partners were struggling to reach an agreement on at least 15 seats. Meanwhile, INDIA bloc ally Samajwadi Party (SP) has also been pushing for five seats.