Cyclone Dana: Two more deaths reported in West Bengal, toll rises to four

KOLKATA: Two more persons died in West Bengal due to cyclone Dana, taking the toll to four, officials said on Saturday.

A civic volunteer, identified as Chandan Das (31), died on the spot when he allegedly touched a live wire in Bud Bud in Purba Bardhaman district. The incident happened when he was out with a police team.

An employee of the Howrah Municipal Corporation was found dead in a waterlogged road in Tantipara. It was suspected that he died due to drowning.

The state on Friday reported two deaths due to electrocution.

One person died in Patharpratima in South 24 Parganas district, and another died in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur area.