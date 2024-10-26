IFFI Film Bazaar lists 21 global films, 8 web series

NEW DELHI: At this year’s Film Bazaar co-production market, to be held in Goa on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), 21 feature films and eight web series from seven countries will be shown. The selection showcases a rich tapestry of languages, including Hindi, English, Assamese, Tamil, Marwari, Bengali, Malayalam, Punjabi, Nepali, Marathi, Pahadi, and Cantonese.
Introduced in 2007, Film Bazaar has been dedicated to discovering, supporting and showcasing South Asian films and talent in filmmaking, production, and distribution.
This year’s edition also marks an exciting partnership with the Asia TV Forum and Market introducing a project within a cross-exchange initiative.
With the growing popularity of web series, the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has included eight compelling projects across various genres such as drama, romance, period drama, comedy, action, coming-of-age, adventure, and thriller.
The officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday said filmmakers from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Australia, the UK, Germany, and Hong Kong will pitch their projects to a range of industry professionals, including producers, distributors, festival programmers, financiers, and sales agents at the Bazaar.
The Open Pitch session has proven to be a good opportunity for filmmakers to forge connections and explore potential collaborations, added the officials. The Bazaar facilitates the sales of world cinema in the South Asian region serving as a converging point for South Asian and international filmmakers, producers, sales agents, and festival programmers seeking creative and financial collaboration.
Over five days during the event, the Film Market focuses on promoting South Asian content and talent. The Co-Production Market aims to spotlight diverse global narratives.
Reacting to the response to the event, NFDC managing director Prithul Kumar said that the Co-Production Market has become a crucial part of Film Bazaar, providing valuable financial support to selected projects. “This year, we received an impressive 180 feature applications from 23 countries in 30 languages.
For our inaugural web series edition, we had 38 submissions from 8 countries representing 14 languages. We wish all the selected filmmakers the best of luck in finding the perfect co-production partners to bring their visions to life,” he said.
Founded in 1952, the IFFI stands as one of Asia’s premier film festivals. Since its inception, the festival has aimed to celebrate films, and the talented individuals behind them, and seeks to spread a deep appreciation and love for films.