IFFI Film Bazaar lists 21 global films, 8 web series

NEW DELHI: At this year’s Film Bazaar co-production market, to be held in Goa on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), 21 feature films and eight web series from seven countries will be shown. The selection showcases a rich tapestry of languages, including Hindi, English, Assamese, Tamil, Marwari, Bengali, Malayalam, Punjabi, Nepali, Marathi, Pahadi, and Cantonese.

Introduced in 2007, Film Bazaar has been dedicated to discovering, supporting and showcasing South Asian films and talent in filmmaking, production, and distribution.