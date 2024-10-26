Kashmir decided against joining Pakistan in ’47 itself: Farooq

SRINAGAR: National Conference president and three-time former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, who had been advocating dialogue with Pakistan, on Friday slammed Islamabad for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, saying they are “avenging us for not joining them”. He asserted that if Pakistan will continue doing it, a day will come when there will be a war and nothing will be spared.

“I am seeing this militancy from 30 years. It did not end. It continues. It has destroyed J&K. Our society has suffered and poverty has increased. Does not Pakistan see it? Are they avenging us for not joining them? How long will this continue,” Abdullah asked reporters when asked about the recent surge in terror attacks.

Two Army soldiers — Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah of Anantnag and Rifleman Jeevan Singh of Sirsa — and two porters Zahoor Ahmad Mir and Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary were killed when terrorists attacked an Army vehicle in Gulmarg. Two soldiers and a porter were also injured.

Appealing Pakistan to stop terrorism in J&K, Abdullah said, “They will get ruined and will ruin us too. Enough is enough and they should stop this. There have been a lot of innocent killings in J&K. This violence and these killings should stop.”