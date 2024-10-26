Kashmir decided against joining Pakistan in ’47 itself: Farooq

SRINAGAR: National Conference president and three-time former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, who had been advocating dialogue with Pakistan, on Friday slammed Islamabad for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, saying they are “avenging us for not joining them”. He asserted that if Pakistan will continue doing it, a day will come when there will be a war and nothing will be spared.
“I am seeing this militancy from 30 years. It did not end. It continues. It has destroyed J&K. Our society has suffered and poverty has increased. Does not Pakistan see it? Are they avenging us for not joining them? How long will this continue,” Abdullah asked reporters when asked about the recent surge in terror attacks.
Two Army soldiers — Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah of Anantnag and Rifleman Jeevan Singh of Sirsa — and two porters Zahoor Ahmad Mir and Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary were killed when terrorists attacked an Army vehicle in Gulmarg. Two soldiers and a porter were also injured.
Appealing Pakistan to stop terrorism in J&K, Abdullah said, “They will get ruined and will ruin us too. Enough is enough and they should stop this. There have been a lot of innocent killings in J&K. This violence and these killings should stop.”
Taking a dig at Islamabad, Abdullah said, “They think by doing terrorism in J&K, they will be able to merge Kashmir with Pakistan. They’re living in a fool’s paradise as Kashmir has decided in 1947 against joining Pakistan.”
Warning Pakistan, the NC president said that if they continue to promote terrorism in J&K, a day will come when there will be a war and nothing will be spared. “If they want it, then they should be ready for it. Pakistan should see what is happening in Ukraine, Syria, Iran, Palestine, and Lebanon these days, and how the destruction is taking place there. Does Pakistan want the same destruction here. They should stop it for God’s sake,” he said.
The former CM asked Pakistan to “leave us alone and let us redress grievances confronted by people in J&K. There is growing unemployment and poverty has increased. Let us work to address their issues.”
Lt-Guv pays homage
Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha, who paid homage to the two soldiers and two porters killed, directed security officials for swift and befitting reply to the terrorists. “The sacrifice of our martyrs will not go in vain,” he said.