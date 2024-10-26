'Military worked in unimaginable conditions': Jaishankar on India-China LAC patrolling agreement

PUNE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday credited the breakthrough agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control to the military which worked in "very very unimaginable" conditions and deft diplomacy.

Responding to a question during an interaction with students in Pune, Jaishankar said it is still a bit early for normalisation of relations which will naturally take time to rebuild a degree of trust and willingness to work together.

He said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Xi Jinping at Kazan in Russia for the BRICS summit, it was decided that the foreign ministers and National Security Advisors of the two countries would meet and see how to move forward.

"If today we have reached where we have. One is because of the very determined effort on our part to stand our ground and make our point.

The military was there (at LAC) in very very unimaginable conditions to defend the country, and the military did its part and diplomacy did its part," Jaishankar said.