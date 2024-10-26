Speculations over BJP stance on ex-CM Vasundhara Raje ahead of by-elections in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Ahead of the crucial by-elections for seven seats of the Rajasthan assembly, a statement by BJP’s state in-charge, Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, about former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has sparked a fresh wave of speculations.

Agrawal emphasised that Raje's influence in Rajasthan politics will endure. He stated, "Vasundhara Raje Scindia has served as Rajasthan’s Chief Minister twice and has brought transformative changes to the state's politics. She has been a central-level minister and remains a highly popular leader. I believe her role in Rajasthan politics will continue for a long time."

Agrawal did not stop with just general praise for Raje. He went on to clarify, "I am making this statement carefully - her role in Rajasthan will always be significant."

Commenting on Raje's recent remark at Om Prakash Mathur's felicitation ceremony in Jaipur, where she said, "Some people consider themselves goldsmiths when they get a brass clove."

Agrawal urged people not to read too much into single statements as reflective of a permanent stance.

"If you latch onto one comment from a leader and see it as their permanent stand, you’ll misunderstand. Immediate reactions don’t necessarily represent long-term views," he added.