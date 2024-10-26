Speculations over BJP stance on ex-CM Vasundhara Raje ahead of by-elections in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Ahead of the crucial by-elections for seven seats of the Rajasthan assembly, a statement by BJP’s state in-charge, Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, about former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has sparked a fresh wave of speculations.
Agrawal emphasised that Raje's influence in Rajasthan politics will endure. He stated, "Vasundhara Raje Scindia has served as Rajasthan’s Chief Minister twice and has brought transformative changes to the state's politics. She has been a central-level minister and remains a highly popular leader. I believe her role in Rajasthan politics will continue for a long time."
Agrawal did not stop with just general praise for Raje. He went on to clarify, "I am making this statement carefully - her role in Rajasthan will always be significant."
Commenting on Raje's recent remark at Om Prakash Mathur's felicitation ceremony in Jaipur, where she said, "Some people consider themselves goldsmiths when they get a brass clove."
Agrawal urged people not to read too much into single statements as reflective of a permanent stance.
"If you latch onto one comment from a leader and see it as their permanent stand, you’ll misunderstand. Immediate reactions don’t necessarily represent long-term views," he added.
Dismissing any rumours of Raje's dissatisfaction with the party, Agrawal noted, "Whenever she has spoken to me, she has expressed gratitude to the party for the opportunity to serve as Chief Minister for a decade. She understands the transition into a senior leader’s role and is satisfied with her current responsibilities."
Agrawal’s remarks have stirred curiosity among political analysts, as the strained relationship between Raje and the BJP high command is no secret.
After the assembly elections, the high command’s decision to appoint first-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma as Chief Minister over Raje signalled their intentions clearly. Following that, Raje was sidelined in the Lok Sabha elections, and her son, MP Dushyant Singh, did not receive any major role at the central level.
Despite occasional displays of displeasure through her public comments, Raje has refrained from causing any internal turmoil within the party. However, recent developments have brought her back into the spotlight.
Sources suggest that the RSS had proposed Sanjay Joshi as BJP’s national president, but this was reportedly vetoed by the high command, partly due to Joshi’s long-standing differences with Prime Minister Modi dating back to Modi’s tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister.
Following this, there were rumours that the RSS had pushed Raje’s name forward as an alternative candidate to be BJP President.
With the BJP high command recently gaining strength after a favourable outcome in the Haryana elections, the prospects for Raje’s national appointment could face resistance. Nonetheless, if the RSS continues to support her candidacy, it may challenge the current leadership.
In such a case, the high command may seek to assign Raje a prominent role within Rajasthan to prevent her ascent to the national stage - a position she may not accept unless it involves the Chief Minister’s post.
In this climate, Agrawal’s statement has reignited the theory that Bhajan Lal Sharma’s chief ministerial appointment was always intended as a temporary arrangement.
The coming by-elections could bring more clarity to the dynamics within the BJP's state unit and the evolving role of Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan’s political landscape.