SC bench to hear plea against ‘VIP entry charge’ in temples

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court’s two-judge bench, led by CJI-designate Justice Sanjiv Khanna, said it will examine the writ petition challenging the imposition of ‘VIP entry charges’ at major temples across India.

The PIL said that the practice of charging fees for expedited or preferential darshan of deities discriminates against the economically disadvantaged devotees, violating Article 14 (right to equality) and Article 21 (right to dignity).

The petition argued that temples across the country are increasingly charging fees, ranging Rs 400-5,000, to facilitate quicker access for those who can afford the charges, while ordinary devotees, often indigent and travelling long distances, face significant delays in darshan. Such devotees include senior citizens, women, children and persons with disabilities.