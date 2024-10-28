Terrorists open fire on Army ambulance in Jammu, gunfight underway; no casualties so far

JAMMU: A group of terrorists fired at an ambulance that was part of an Army convoy passing through a village near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector here on Monday, officials said.

The Army personnel in the ambulance had a close shave as the terrorists, who recently infiltrated into India, managed to escape to a nearby forest in the face of a strong retaliation by the troops, they said.

An operation to trace and neutralise the militants is underway, and reinforcements have been rushed to the area, the officials said, adding the ambulance was hit by nearly a dozen bullets.

The operation in the Bhattal area of Khour was launched when the terrorists opened fire on the Army vehicles passing through the main road near Assan temple in Jogwan early this morning, they said.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty.

According to officials, the terrorists had entered a temple and were desperately looking for a mobile phone to make a call when they noticed the ambulance passing by and opened fire.

They said the terrorists are believed to have infiltrated into Jammu from across the border last night.

The Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said terrorists fired upon a convoy of Army vehicles in the morning.

"Swift retaliation by own troops ensured foiling of the attempt and no injuries. The area has been cordoned off, and a search operation to neutralise the terrorists is ongoing," it said in a post on X.

A police spokesperson said the terrorists, believed to be three in number, have been spotted near Assan Mandir, Battal in the Akhnoor area of district Jammu.

"They fired some rounds on the Army ambulance. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched by the police and security forces," the official said in a statement.