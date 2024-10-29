Forest department captures man eater leopard that killed 7-year-old boy in Surat

AHMEDABAD: A leopard had sneaked away a 7-year-old boy into a sugarcane farm and killed him on Monday night. The boy's family found his body hours after the incident, with the help of locals and forest officials, and sent it for the post-mortem.

The family had migrated from Nandurbar to Uskar village of Mandvi Taluka in Surat District in search of work. The couple and other migrated labourers had gotten a job at a sugarcane farm in the village. The couple had camped on the outskirts of the village.

Monday night, when the family was sleeping outside their settlement, a leopard dragged their son, Ajay, into the farm. When the Lalsinh Vasave family woke up, they noticed their son was missing and started searching for him. The family found the leopard's pug marks near their house and immediately informed the village sarpanch, said V R Chosla, Police Inspector.