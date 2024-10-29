Maharashtra polls: BJP names two more candidates; count reaches 148

MUMBAI: On the last day of filing of nomination papers, the BJP on Tuesday released the names of two more candidates for the next month's assembly elections in the state, which took the total count of its nominees to 148.

As per the latest list, former MLA Narendra Mehta will contest from the Mira Bhayandar assembly segment in Thane district, while Sudhir Parwe will be fielded from the Umred (SC) assembly segment in Nagpur district.

Elections to the 288-member assembly will be held on November 20, while the counting of votes will take place three days later.

The BJP is contesting the elections as part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance also comprising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).