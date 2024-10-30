Bihar by-elections: 'Don't vote in the name of 'jaat' and 'bhaat', says Prashant Kishor

PATNA: Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday urged Bihar’s voters not to support political parties based on “jaat” (caste) or “bhaat” (ration), emphasising the need for change in the state’s electoral mindset. Addressing an election rally in Ramgarh, Kaimur district, ahead of the November 13 by-election, Kishor said he wanted Bihar to overcome the chronic trend of voting along caste and ration lines.

Taking a dig at the central government, Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, criticised the ruling BJP for neglecting Bihar’s interests. He argued that “Lalu and Nitish kept Bihar trapped in ‘jaat’ for 35 years,” adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had continued the trend by “offering five kg of ‘bhaat’ (ration)” for a decade. “I urge you to stop voting based on caste and ration,” he appealed.

Kishor noted that his goal was to create a better future for Bihar’s youth and cautioned voters against political parties’ hidden agendas. He also advised voters not to support the BJP, warning that it would ultimately strengthen Nitish Kumar, as the NDA plans to contest the upcoming assembly elections under Kumar’s leadership. “Supporting BJP strengthens Nitish,” he stated.

The Ramgarh seat is currently held by the RJD, which has fielded Ajit Singh, son of state RJD president Jagadanand Singh, in the bypoll. Other constituencies with upcoming by-elections include Belaganj, Imamganj, and Tarari. Jan Suraaj Party has nominated Sushil Kumar Singh Kushwaha in Ramgarh, while BJP has fielded Ashok Singh against RJD’s Ajit Singh.

Speaking to the media later, Kishor said his party would accept any symbol allotted by the Election Commission, emphasising, “Symbol is not important. Change is what matters. Development of the state is what counts.” He encouraged voters to choose candidates who would work towards a brighter future for their families.