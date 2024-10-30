ED arrests former Punjab cop for extorting bribes, transferring property from drug smugglers

CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested dismissed Punjab Police Inspector Inderjit Singh under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The slueths arrested him on October 24, but details of his arrest were only disclosed yesterday. On the same day, the Special PMLA Court in Mohali granted ED custody of Singh and remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

According to a statement from the ED, the investigation was initiated based on an FIR registered by the Punjab Police under various sections of the NDPS Act, the IPC, and the Arms Act against Singh and others. The investigation revealed that Singh was involved in criminal activities with narcotics smugglers, providing them protection. He conducted searches, seized drugs from smugglers, and arrested them under the NDPS Act. However, after these arrests, Singh allegedly solicited bribes in exchange for facilitating bail. He also threatened and extorted money from the families of these smugglers.

Singh had arrested smuggler Late Gurjit Singh and seized 13 kg of heroin, Rs 60 lakh in cash, and 19-20 tolas of gold. However, he reported the recovery of only Rs 36 lakh, keeping Rs 24 lakh and the gold for himself. Singh also threatened Gurjit Singh's family, extorting a total of Rs 39 lakh from them.

Additionally, Singh pressured Gurjit Singh to transfer ownership of their house to him, preventing charges against his wife and father in the drug case. He managed to transfer the ownership of House No. 4, Max Colony, Chheharta, Amritsar, to an associate.

During searches conducted by the STF and Punjab Police, Singh was found in possession of various arms and ammunition, Rs 16.5 lakh in cash, 3,550 pounds in foreign currency, a Toyota Innova car, 4 kg of heroin, 3 kg of heroin, and a Mahindra Scorpio car. The ED has also attached immovable property at House No. 4, Max Colony, Chheharta, Amritsar, along with a fixed deposit of Rs 32.42 lakh related to this case.