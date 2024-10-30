NDA-III committed to giving jobs to maximum number of youth, says PM

In his virtual address, the PM criticised previous non-BJP or NDA governments for their lack of policy and intent, which he argued led to India falling behind in emerging sectors, particularly modern technologies. He condemned reliance on outdated technologies that were often imported into the country during previous governments.

“A mindset existed then that believed modern technologies could not develop in our country. Such a mindset has done a lot of harm to the country’s progress,” he said. The absence of industries generating employment had made job creation challenging.

“We started working in a planned way to rid the country of the old mindset of previous governments,” he said, highlighting that his administration’s policies and decisions have had a direct impact on employment in infrastructure projects, including expressways, highways, ports, rail networks, and airports.