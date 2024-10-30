TB overtakes COVID-19 as leading infectious disease killer in 2023; 26% of global cases in India: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in its latest report, revealed a troubling surge in tuberculosis (TB) cases, with approximately 8.2 million new diagnoses in 2023, the highest number recorded since global monitoring began in 1995.

This marks a significant increase from the 7.5 million cases reported in 2022, making TB the leading infectious disease killer worldwide, surpassing COVID-19.

According to the WHO's Global Tuberculosis Report 2024, India accounted for 26% of TB cases in 2023, followed by Indonesia (10%), China (6.8%), the Philippines (6.8%), and Pakistan (6.3%).

The report further indicated that 55% of new cases were men, 33% were women, and 12% were children and adolescents.

The resurgence of tuberculosis as the leading cause of infectious disease-related deaths demands urgent action, the WHO said.

The report also highlighted that the disease disproportionately affected populations in 30 countries with the highest burden of TB cases.

These countries include Angola, Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, the Central African Republic, China, Congo, North Korea, DR Congo, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Russia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Thailand, Tanzania, Vietnam, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The WHO report also presented a mixed picture of progress in combating TB, as persistent challenges like underfunding continue to hinder global efforts. While TB-related deaths slightly decreased from 1.32 million in 2022 to 1.25 million in 2023, the estimated number of individuals falling ill with TB rose to 10.8 million.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed outrage over the continued toll of TB, stating: "The fact that TB still kills and sickens so many people is an outrage, when we have the tools to prevent it, detect it, and treat it." He called on countries to fulfil their commitments to expand the use of available tools to combat TB