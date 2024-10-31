Congress pays tribute to Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, criticises efforts to 'appropriate' his legacy

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, while alleging that continuous efforts are being made to "appropriate" Patel’s legacy by those whose "ideological gurus" opposed the Quit India Movement and criticised the Constitution.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated, "Respectful tributes to the Iron Man of India, the first Deputy Prime Minister of the country, former Congress President and our idol, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, who made an independent India a complete country, on his birth anniversary." He added, "Sardar Patel's personality and thoughts will always inspire future generations to serve the nation," in a post on X.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi remembered Patel as a leader who unified the country through unity and integrity. "His footprints that united India and established love and brotherhood in the country always guide us," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.